Analysts Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Target Price at $169.32

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.32.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.62. 730,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.09. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $120.04 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,673,000 after purchasing an additional 298,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

