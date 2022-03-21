Analysts Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) PT at $31.48

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of DADA stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,748. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

