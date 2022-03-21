Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $186.50

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

DAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Endava by 54.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after acquiring an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Endava by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after acquiring an additional 428,558 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Endava by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Endava by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Endava by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.18. 128,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,228. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 1.04. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

