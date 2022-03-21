Analysts Set Expectations for aTyr Pharma, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 82.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

