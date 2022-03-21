Analysts Set Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Price Target at $13.13

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FPI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FPI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,943. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

About Farmland Partners (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.