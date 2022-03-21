Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Target Price at $311.00

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

LondonMetric Property stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

