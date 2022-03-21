Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) PT at C$2.41

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.30. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.68.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

