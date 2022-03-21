Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE: BXSL):

3/3/2022 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK. “

3/3/2022 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK. “

2/14/2022 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 319,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.30. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

