Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE: BXSL):
- 3/3/2022 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK. “
- 3/3/2022 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK. “
- 2/14/2022 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 319,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.30. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.