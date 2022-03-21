Analyzing GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) & Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of GH Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GH Research and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GH Research N/A -3.74% -3.69% Histogen -1,448.64% -69.50% -52.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GH Research and Histogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GH Research 0 0 3 0 3.00 Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00

GH Research presently has a consensus target price of $26.42, indicating a potential upside of 57.99%. Histogen has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 788.89%. Given Histogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Histogen is more favorable than GH Research.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GH Research and Histogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GH Research N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A Histogen $1.03 million 13.09 -$14.95 million ($0.40) -0.68

GH Research has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Histogen.

Summary

GH Research beats Histogen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GH Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is being investigated in the Phase 2 part of an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an injectable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Histogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19. The company's preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective caspase-1 inhibitors targeting inflammasome activation, as well as intervenes in a various inflammation mediated disease. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

