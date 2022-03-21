AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $761.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

