AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $27.51 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

