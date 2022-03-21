Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading 5.6% Higher

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $47.51. 6,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 299,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.19.

Get Andersons alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,058,782.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 564,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Andersons by 104,210.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Andersons by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.