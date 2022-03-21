Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $29,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.23 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

