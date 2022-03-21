APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.73

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 257115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Get APA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.