Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $14.57 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,826 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,071 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

