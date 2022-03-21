Argus Capital Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 21st (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Argus Capital’s (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 21st. Argus Capital had issued 26,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ARGUU opened at $10.13 on Monday. Argus Capital has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000.

