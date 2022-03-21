Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of AZMCF opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.
Arizona Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arizona Metals (AZMCF)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.