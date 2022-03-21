Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTC AAWH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 218,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.