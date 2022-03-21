Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASND shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASND traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.74. 978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.31. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $96.97 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.