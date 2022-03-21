Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

NYSE:OGN opened at $35.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

