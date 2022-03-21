Asset Dedication LLC Has $993,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $409.94 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.60 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.11 and its 200-day moving average is $435.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.