Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 34,351 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 445.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.68% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $757,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 217,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.