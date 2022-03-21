Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 3,533 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

