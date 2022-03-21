Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $174.50 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

