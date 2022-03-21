Asset Dedication LLC Sells 300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

