Asset Dedication LLC Sells 76 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $208.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.52. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

