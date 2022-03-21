Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ATCX opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $451.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.12. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

