AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.26. 188,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,915,523. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

