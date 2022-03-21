AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

T stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.