Attila (ATT) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Attila (ATT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Attila coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Attila has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $38,398.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Attila has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00036125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00108871 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.