Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Acquires 533 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,870 ($24.32) per share, with a total value of £9,967.10 ($12,961.12).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,890 ($24.58) per share, with a total value of £9,941.40 ($12,927.70).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($24.45) per share, with a total value of £9,888.80 ($12,859.30).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin purchased 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,770 ($23.02) per share, with a total value of £14,779.50 ($19,219.12).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin purchased 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($23.67) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($12,827.57).

On Thursday, January 27th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.56) per share, for a total transaction of £14,998.50 ($19,503.90).

BOOM stock remained flat at $GBX 1,875 ($24.38) during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 255 ($3.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,260 ($29.39). The firm has a market cap of £297.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,786.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,328.28.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

