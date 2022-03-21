Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avantor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $35.14 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,548 shares of company stock worth $5,036,781 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.