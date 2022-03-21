Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVID. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 625,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,109. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.