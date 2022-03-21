Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $12.72

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $13.20. Azul shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 42,913 shares trading hands.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

