AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

Shares of AZZ traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,667,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AZZ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 55,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AZZ by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.