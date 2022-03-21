Baader Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €78.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($77.47) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($96.70) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €82.64 ($90.82).

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €50.75 ($55.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a 1 year high of €82.80 ($90.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.04.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

