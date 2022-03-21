BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 670.33 ($8.72).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.80) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.71) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.37) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.42) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

LON:BA traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 722.80 ($9.40). 20,598,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 632.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.92. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 481.20 ($6.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.46).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

