Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Ball comprises approximately 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ball worth $25,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

