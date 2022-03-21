Barclays Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €95.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.38 ($101.51).

FRA BNR opened at €74.90 ($82.31) on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a one year high of €56.25 ($61.81). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €74.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.79.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

