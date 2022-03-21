Barclays Cuts Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Price Target to €0.23

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €0.27 ($0.30) to €0.23 ($0.25) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

