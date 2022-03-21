Barclays Cuts Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 200

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNLIF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.66) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.67.

TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

