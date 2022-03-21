Barclays Cuts Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 200

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNLIF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.66) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.67.

TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

About Trainline (Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.