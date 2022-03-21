Barclays Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $73.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.10.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

