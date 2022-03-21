Barclays Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $69.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.
NYSE:OXY opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $59.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
