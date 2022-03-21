Barclays Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $69.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.