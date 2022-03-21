Barclays Trims Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Target Price to GBX 155

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($2.02) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.80 ($2.64).

Helios Towers stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.56. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of GBX 115.14 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 190.44 ($2.48).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

