Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $259.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

