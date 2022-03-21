Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $140.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

