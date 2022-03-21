Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 242.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after acquiring an additional 925,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,494,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after acquiring an additional 577,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN opened at $27.81 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.