Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,230 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Independent Bank by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,710,000 after buying an additional 218,536 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Independent Bank by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 158,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 136,140 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 120,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Independent Bank by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB opened at $86.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.