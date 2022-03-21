Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $85,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,127,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 694,366 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,073,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,442 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,633,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,271,000 after acquiring an additional 301,286 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,505,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 275,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 154,078 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

