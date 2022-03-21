Berenberg Bank Cuts Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target to GBX 125

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of BAKK stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 108.40 ($1.41). 50,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.73. Bakkavor Group has a one year low of GBX 96.80 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 143.80 ($1.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £628.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29.
About Bakkavor Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.