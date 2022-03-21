Berenberg Bank Cuts Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target to GBX 125

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BAKK stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 108.40 ($1.41). 50,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.73. Bakkavor Group has a one year low of GBX 96.80 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 143.80 ($1.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £628.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

